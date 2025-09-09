Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Seattle Seahawks -- whose rushing defense was ranked 16th in the NFL last year (120.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Warren worth considering for his next game versus the Seahawks? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Jaylen Warren Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.44

56.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.44

18.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 173rd overall and 40th at his position, Warren picked up 86.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game) in 2024.

Warren accumulated 11.9 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had 11 carries for 37 yards and zero touchdowns.

Warren picked up 12.4 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Warren put up 11.2 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), via these numbers: 11 carries, 71 yards; 5 receptions, 41 yards.

Warren accumulated 0.1 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 5 yards -- in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Warren picked up 1.5 points (4 carries, 12 yards) in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Last year, Seattle allowed just one quarterback to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Seahawks allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Seattle allowed two or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

Versus the Seahawks last year, just two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Seattle last season, seven players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Seahawks last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Seahawks gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to only three players last season.

Against Seattle last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

Only two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Seahawks last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.