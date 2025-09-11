Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (80-65) vs. Detroit Tigers (84-62)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSDET

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | DET: (+138)

NYY: (-164) | DET: (+138) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154)

NYY: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 2-3, 3.24 ERA vs Tyler Holton (Tigers) - 5-4, 3.80 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Cam Schlittler (2-3, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Tyler Holton (5-4, 3.80 ERA). When Schlittler starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Schlittler's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Holton's starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Holton starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (60.8%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Tigers reveal New York as the favorite (-164) and Detroit as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +128 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -154.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Tigers on Sept. 11 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 122 games this season and have come away with the win 71 times (58.2%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 38-19 when favored by -164 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 143 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 65-78-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 40 total times this season. They've gone 20-20 in those games.

Detroit has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-63-6).

The Tigers have a 68-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.440), slugging percentage (.656) and total hits (155) this season. He has a .319 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 24 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 47 walks. He's batting .277 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 29th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the major leagues.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has 28 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres a has .363 on-base percentage to lead the Tigers. He's batting .259 while slugging .396.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Riley Greene has racked up 146 hits while slugging .509. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 45th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .237 with 26 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 65 walks.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

9/10/2025: 11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!