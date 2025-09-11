Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Kansas City Royals.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (74-71) vs. Kansas City Royals (74-72)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | KC: (+114)

CLE: (-134) | KC: (+114) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 10-5, 3.17 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 5-5, 3.88 ERA

The probable starters are Gavin Williams (10-5) for the Guardians and Stephen Kolek (5-5) for the Royals. When Williams starts, his team is 13-15-0 against the spread this season. Williams' team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals are 11-5-0 ATS in Kolek's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 4-5 record in Kolek's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (54.1%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Guardians, Kansas City is the underdog at +114, and Cleveland is -134 playing at home.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Royals are -178 to cover, and the Guardians are +146.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

Guardians versus Royals, on Sept. 11, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 36, or 62.1%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 16 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 63 of 142 chances this season.

The Guardians are 76-66-0 against the spread in their 142 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have a 38-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 19-22 (46.3%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-82-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have gone 70-74-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.361) and total hits (152) this season. He's batting .287 batting average while slugging .511.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 17th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season. He's batting .276.

His batting average ranks 31st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 126th.

Kyle Manzardo has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

Manzardo takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 92 hits, an OBP of .264 plus a slugging percentage of .355.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.501) and leads the Royals in hits (163). He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia paces his team with a .355 OBP. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .467.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 24 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 44 walks while batting .262.

Salvador Perez is batting .235 with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and 23 walks.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

9/10/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

