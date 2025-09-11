Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Washington Nationals.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (67-79) vs. Washington Nationals (60-85)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MASN

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | WSH: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | WSH: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+162) | WSH: +1.5 (-194)

MIA: -1.5 (+162) | WSH: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 1-1, 3.28 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 5-13, 4.15 ERA

The Marlins will call on Ryan Weathers (1-1) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (5-13). Weathers' team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Weathers' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Nationals have a 14-13-0 ATS record in Gore's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 7-10 in those games.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (54%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -126 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+162 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -194 to cover.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

Marlins versus Nationals on Sept. 11 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.

This season Miami has been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 80-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have gone 52-66 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.1% of those games).

Washington is 44-57 (winning 43.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-57-7).

The Nationals have collected a 70-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .376.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Lopez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has hit three homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .282 this season and slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 21st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging in the majors.

Edwards has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.286/.411.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two walks and two RBIs.

Eric Wagaman has been key for Miami with 104 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .372.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .266 with 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

James Wood has 141 hits with a .356 on-base percentage while slugging .471. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .260.

He is 74th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia is batting .262 with 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .234 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/15/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

