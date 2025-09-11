Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (78-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-77)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and FDSW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-174) | LAA: (+146)

SEA: (-174) | LAA: (+146) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)

SEA: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-5, 5.53 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 10-10, 4.07 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (4-5) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (10-10) will answer the bell for the Angels. Miller's team is 7-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Angels have an 11-17-0 ATS record in Soriano's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 10-7 record in Soriano's 17 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.5%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Seattle is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +146 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Angels are -144 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +120.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Angels on Sept. 11 is 8. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (56.6%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has been victorious 15 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 75 of their 141 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 61-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 107 total times this season. They've finished 50-57 in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 15-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (46.9%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 76 times this season for a 76-63-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels are 78-66-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 129 hits and an OBP of .352 this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 110th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 30 homers this season while driving in 90 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Naylor has collected 141 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Naylor takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .233 with a .306 OBP and 109 RBI for Seattle this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .224 with 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 141st in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Zach Neto is slugging .476 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jo Adell has put up 114 hits, a team-best for the Angels.

Mike Trout's .368 on-base percentage paces his team.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!