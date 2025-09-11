Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Thursday.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (79-67) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-106)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-235) | COL: (+194)

SD: (-235) | COL: (+194) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100)

SD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 4-6, 3.91 ERA vs McCade Brown (Rockies) - 0-3, 12.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Randy Vasquez (4-6) to the mound, while McCade Brown (0-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Vasquez starts, his team is 14-8-0 against the spread this season. Vasquez's team is 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Brown starts, the Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for three Brown starts this season -- they lost every game.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (67.8%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +194 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -120 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -100.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies on Sept. 11 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (59%) in those games.

This season San Diego has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 77-67-0 in 144 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 36 of the 138 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (26.1%).

Colorado has a 12-53 record (winning just 18.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-76-5).

The Rockies are 57-85-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 84 walks while batting .262. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 68th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .274 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualifying players, he is 35th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.385) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Ramon Laureano has been key for San Diego with 117 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .537.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 135 hits with a .539 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .260 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Jordan Beck has racked up a team-high .330 on-base percentage.

Brenton Doyle is batting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/10/2025: 21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

