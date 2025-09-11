Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (86-60) vs. New York Mets (76-70)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162)

PHI: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 13-6, 4.01 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 9-5, 3.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (13-6) to the mound, while David Peterson (9-5) will answer the bell for the Mets. Luzardo's team is 13-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team has won 60.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-9). The Mets are 8-16-0 ATS in Peterson's 24 starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Peterson's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (54.7%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +120 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Phillies are +134 to cover, and the Mets are -162.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Mets on Sept. 11, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 72, or 64.9%, of the 111 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 54 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 139 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 72-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets are 15-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

New York has a record of 2-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (20%).

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-67-8).

The Mets have covered 46.8% of their games this season, going 65-74-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.368) and total hits (131) this season. He's batting .241 batting average while slugging .562.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 30 doubles, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average ranks 63rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Harper has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Bryson Stott has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Stott takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .253 with a .296 OBP and 65 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up an on-base percentage of .401 and has 136 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .264 and slugging .530.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 13th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor leads his team with a .452 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 63rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Pete Alonso is batting .269 with 37 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 56 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .261 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 48 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!