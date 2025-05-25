Yankees vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Rockies Game Info

New York Yankees (31-20) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-43)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and YES

Yankees vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-310) | COL: (+250)

NYY: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-205) | COL: +1.5 (+168)

NYY: -1.5 (-205) | COL: +1.5 (+168) Total: 11 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 3-2, 4.05 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-8, 6.34 ERA

The probable pitchers are Will Warren (3-2) for the Yankees and Antonio Senzatela (1-8) for the Rockies. When Warren starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Rockies have gone 2-8-0 ATS in Senzatela's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 2-8 in Senzatela's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (70.9%)

Yankees vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +250 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -310 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Rockies Spread

The Yankees are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -205 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +168.

Yankees vs Rockies Over/Under

Yankees versus Rockies on May 25 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (65.9%) in those contests.

New York has played as a favorite of -310 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 50 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 50 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 25-25-0 against the spread.

The Rockies are 8-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

Colorado is 1-6 (winning only 14.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer.

In the 51 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-28-2).

The Rockies have a 17-34-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 77 hits and an OBP of .485, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .759. He's batting .395.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .344 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .399.

He ranks third in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Goldschmidt heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a triple, three walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .267 with a .483 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has 12 home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-high .455 slugging percentage. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 85th and he is 57th in slugging.

Jordan Beck's 40 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 61st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan McMahon a has .337 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .216 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Yankees vs Rockies Head to Head

5/24/2025: 13-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

13-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 5/23/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/25/2024: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/24/2024: 9-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/23/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 7/16/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/15/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!