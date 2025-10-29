East Carolina vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the East Carolina Pirates play the Temple Owls.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

East Carolina vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-192) | Temple: (+158)

East Carolina: (-192) | Temple: (+158) Spread: East Carolina: -4.5 (-110) | Temple: +4.5 (-110)

East Carolina: -4.5 (-110) | Temple: +4.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

East Carolina vs Temple Betting Trends

East Carolina has beaten the spread four times in seven games.

This season, East Carolina is 3-1 as 4.5-point or better favorites.

East Carolina has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this year.

Temple has beaten the spread six times in eight games.

Temple is 3-1 as 4.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Of eight Temple games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

East Carolina vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (65.2%)

East Carolina vs Temple Point Spread

Temple is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-110 odds), and East Carolina, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

East Carolina vs Temple Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the East Carolina-Temple matchup on Nov. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

East Carolina vs Temple Moneyline

Temple is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while East Carolina is a -192 favorite.

East Carolina vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 30.3 73 17.1 11 55.1 7 Temple 33.6 31 26.0 90 51.4 8

East Carolina vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

