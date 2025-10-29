Texas vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Texas Longhorns versus the Vanderbilt Commodores is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (-134) | Vanderbilt: (+114)

Texas: (-134) | Vanderbilt: (+114) Spread: Texas: -2.5 (-115) | Vanderbilt: +2.5 (-105)

Texas: -2.5 (-115) | Vanderbilt: +2.5 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Texas has won twice against the spread this season.

Texas has two wins ATS (2-5) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Texas has played eight games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Vanderbilt's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-2-0.

Vanderbilt has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Vanderbilt has played eight games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Texas vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (56.5%)

Texas vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Texas is favored by 2.5 points over Vanderbilt. Texas is -115 to cover the spread, with Vanderbilt being -105.

Texas vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

Texas versus Vanderbilt on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Texas vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

Vanderbilt is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -134 favorite.

Texas vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 29 58 14.6 10 47.8 8 Vanderbilt 38.4 9 18.8 31 51.6 8

Texas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Vanderbilt analysis on FanDuel Research.