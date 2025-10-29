Clemson vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs Duke Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-162) | Duke: (+136)

Clemson: (-162) | Duke: (+136) Spread: Clemson: -3.5 (-110) | Duke: +3.5 (-110)

Clemson: -3.5 (-110) | Duke: +3.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Clemson vs Duke Betting Trends

Clemson has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Clemson has two wins ATS (2-5) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Clemson has played seven games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Duke has covered the spread three times in seven games.

Duke has played seven games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Clemson vs Duke Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.3%)

Clemson vs Duke Point Spread

Clemson is favored by 3.5 points over Duke. Clemson is -110 to cover the spread, with Duke being -110.

Clemson vs Duke Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Clemson-Duke on Nov. 1, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Clemson vs Duke Moneyline

Clemson is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Duke is a +136 underdog.

Clemson vs. Duke Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 26 96 20.9 26 52.2 7 Duke 33.9 53 25.7 59 55.1 7

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

