Baylor vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Baylor Bears playing the UCF Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Baylor vs UCF Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Baylor: (-156) | UCF: (+130)

Baylor: (-156) | UCF: (+130) Spread: Baylor: -3.5 (-105) | UCF: +3.5 (-115)

Baylor: -3.5 (-105) | UCF: +3.5 (-115) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Baylor vs UCF Betting Trends

Baylor has posted one win against the spread this year.

Baylor is winless ATS (0-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, five of Baylor's eight games have go over the point total.

UCF is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, UCF has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Of seven UCF games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Baylor vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knights win (61.4%)

Baylor vs UCF Point Spread

Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite against UCF. Baylor is -105 to cover the spread, and UCF is -115.

Baylor vs UCF Over/Under

A combined point total of 59.5 has been set for Baylor-UCF on Nov. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Baylor vs UCF Moneyline

The Baylor vs UCF moneyline has Baylor as a -156 favorite, while UCF is a +130 underdog.

Baylor vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Baylor 34.3 28 32.6 119 62.4 8 UCF 30.7 70 17.1 11 50.8 7

Baylor vs. UCF Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Stadium: McLane Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Baylor vs. UCF analysis on FanDuel Research.