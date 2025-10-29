FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Baylor vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Baylor vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Baylor Bears playing the UCF Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Baylor vs UCF Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Baylor: (-156) | UCF: (+130)
  • Spread: Baylor: -3.5 (-105) | UCF: +3.5 (-115)
  • Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Baylor vs UCF Betting Trends

  • Baylor has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • Baylor is winless ATS (0-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • This season, five of Baylor's eight games have go over the point total.
  • UCF is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, UCF has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
  • Of seven UCF games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Baylor vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Knights win (61.4%)

Baylor vs UCF Point Spread

Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite against UCF. Baylor is -105 to cover the spread, and UCF is -115.

Baylor vs UCF Over/Under

A combined point total of 59.5 has been set for Baylor-UCF on Nov. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Baylor vs UCF Moneyline

The Baylor vs UCF moneyline has Baylor as a -156 favorite, while UCF is a +130 underdog.

Baylor vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Baylor34.32832.611962.48
UCF30.77017.11150.87

Baylor vs. UCF Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Waco, Texas
  • Stadium: McLane Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Baylor vs. UCF analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup