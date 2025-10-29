Baylor vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Baylor Bears playing the UCF Knights.
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Baylor Bears playing the UCF Knights.
Baylor vs UCF Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Baylor: (-156) | UCF: (+130)
- Spread: Baylor: -3.5 (-105) | UCF: +3.5 (-115)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Baylor vs UCF Betting Trends
- Baylor has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Baylor is winless ATS (0-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, five of Baylor's eight games have go over the point total.
- UCF is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, UCF has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Of seven UCF games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
Baylor vs UCF Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Knights win (61.4%)
Baylor vs UCF Point Spread
Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite against UCF. Baylor is -105 to cover the spread, and UCF is -115.
Baylor vs UCF Over/Under
A combined point total of 59.5 has been set for Baylor-UCF on Nov. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Baylor vs UCF Moneyline
The Baylor vs UCF moneyline has Baylor as a -156 favorite, while UCF is a +130 underdog.
Baylor vs. UCF Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Baylor
|34.3
|28
|32.6
|119
|62.4
|8
|UCF
|30.7
|70
|17.1
|11
|50.8
|7
Baylor vs. UCF Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Stadium: McLane Stadium
