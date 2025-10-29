Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs Penn State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-1786) | Penn State: (+980)

Ohio State: (-1786) | Penn State: (+980) Spread: Ohio State: -20.5 (-110) | Penn State: +20.5 (-110)

Ohio State: -20.5 (-110) | Penn State: +20.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Penn State Betting Trends

Ohio State is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

For the season, Ohio State is 3-1 as 20.5-point or better favorites.

Ohio State has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this season.

Penn State has but one win versus the spread this season.

Of seven Penn State games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (85.8%)

Ohio State vs Penn State Point Spread

Penn State is an underdog by 20.5 points against Ohio State. Penn State is -110 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -110.

Ohio State vs Penn State Over/Under

The Ohio State-Penn State game on Nov. 1 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Ohio State vs Penn State Moneyline

Penn State is the underdog, +980 on the moneyline, while Ohio State is a -1786 favorite.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 36.4 38 5.9 1 49.8 7 Penn State 34.0 51 19.4 20 50.6 7

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

