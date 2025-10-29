FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Iowa State vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Iowa State vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones face the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Iowa State: (-285) | Arizona State: (+230)
  • Spread: Iowa State: -7.5 (-106) | Arizona State: +7.5 (-114)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa State vs Arizona State Betting Trends

  • Iowa State has covered the spread three times in eight games.
  • Iowa State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • This season, four of Iowa State's eight games have hit the over.
  • Arizona State has covered the spread four times in eight games.
  • Arizona State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • Two Arizona State games (of eight) have hit the over this year.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cyclones win (62.8%)

Iowa State vs Arizona State Point Spread

Iowa State is favored by 7.5 points over Arizona State. Iowa State is -106 to cover the spread, with Arizona State being -114.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Over/Under

The over/under for the Iowa State versus Arizona State matchup on Nov. 1 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Arizona State-Iowa State, Arizona State is the underdog at +230, and Iowa State is -285.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Iowa State295821.85450.48
Arizona State24.88624.37053.58

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT
  • Location: Ames, Iowa
  • Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Iowa State vs. Arizona State analysis on FanDuel Research.

