Iowa State vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones face the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-285) | Arizona State: (+230)

Iowa State: (-285) | Arizona State: (+230) Spread: Iowa State: -7.5 (-106) | Arizona State: +7.5 (-114)

Iowa State: -7.5 (-106) | Arizona State: +7.5 (-114) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa State vs Arizona State Betting Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread three times in eight games.

Iowa State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.

This season, four of Iowa State's eight games have hit the over.

Arizona State has covered the spread four times in eight games.

Arizona State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Arizona State games (of eight) have hit the over this year.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cyclones win (62.8%)

Iowa State vs Arizona State Point Spread

Iowa State is favored by 7.5 points over Arizona State. Iowa State is -106 to cover the spread, with Arizona State being -114.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Over/Under

The over/under for the Iowa State versus Arizona State matchup on Nov. 1 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Iowa State vs Arizona State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Arizona State-Iowa State, Arizona State is the underdog at +230, and Iowa State is -285.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa State 29 58 21.8 54 50.4 8 Arizona State 24.8 86 24.3 70 53.5 8

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium

