Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the New York Yankees facing the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (81-65) vs. Boston Red Sox (81-66)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and YES

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | BOS: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | BOS: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+118) | BOS: +1.5 (-142)

NYY: -1.5 (+118) | BOS: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 16-5, 3.02 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 11-6, 3.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Max Fried (16-5) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (11-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Fried's team is 16-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team is 19-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 16-9-0 record against the spread in Bello's starts. The Red Sox have a 3-6 record in Bello's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Yankees are +118 to cover, and the Red Sox are -142.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Red Sox on Sept. 13, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 72 times (58.5%) in those games.

This year New York has won 58 of 93 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 144 opportunities.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 66-78-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have won 22 of the 47 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Boston has a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

In the 146 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-71-6).

The Red Sox have a 79-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.443), slugging percentage (.669) and total hits (158) this season. He has a .322 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .277 with 24 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Trent Grisham has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .240 with a .336 OBP and 72 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a team-high OBP (.334) and slugging percentage (.444), while leading the Red Sox in hits (146, while batting .258).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 80th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Duran enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Trevor Story has 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 31 walks while batting .263. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying players, he is 62nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is hitting .279 with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 42 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .241.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

