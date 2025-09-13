MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 13
Will Byron Buxton or Corbin Carroll go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 111 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 128 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 98 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 129 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 146 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Jhonny Pereda (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)