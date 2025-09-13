Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (84-62) vs. Baltimore Orioles (69-77)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-168) | BAL: (+142)

TOR: (-168) | BAL: (+142) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+132) | BAL: +1.5 (-160)

TOR: -1.5 (+132) | BAL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-3, 4.36 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 10-8, 4.51 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Max Scherzer (5-3, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8, 4.51 ERA). Scherzer's team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Scherzer's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. When Sugano starts, the Orioles have gone 15-12-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 10-7 in Sugano's 17 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (61.3%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Orioles moneyline has Toronto as a -168 favorite, while Baltimore is a +142 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and Toronto is +132 to cover the runline.

The Blue Jays-Orioles game on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 40, or 58%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 14 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 79 of 145 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 85-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have a 38-43 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.9% of those games).

Baltimore has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-79-4).

The Orioles have collected a 69-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 159 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .494.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 23rd in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (129) this season while batting .297 with 50 extra-base hits. He's slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ernie Clement has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.312/.398.

Alejandro Kirk has 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up 140 hits with a .345 on-base percentage and a .442 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .270.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jackson Holliday is batting .252 with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 91st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .259 with 18 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Colton Cowser is batting .206 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

