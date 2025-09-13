MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 13
Will Pablo Lopez strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Brandon Pfaadt surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins
- Pablo Lopez (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances