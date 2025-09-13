Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 13

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox hit the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Saturday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSSUN

MARQ and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Drew Rasmussen

Colin Rea vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Cubs (84-63), Rays (72-75)

Cubs (84-63), Rays (72-75) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.41%

51.41% Rays Win Probability: 48.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MASN2

SNET and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Max Scherzer vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Blue Jays (84-62), Orioles (69-77)

Blue Jays (84-62), Orioles (69-77) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.30%

61.30% Orioles Win Probability: 38.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT

MASN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Bubba Chandler

Andrew Alvarez vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Nationals (61-86), Pirates (64-84)

Nationals (61-86), Pirates (64-84) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.29%

53.29% Nationals Win Probability: 46.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and RSN

SNY and RSN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Patrick Corbin

Brandon Sproat vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Mets (76-71), Rangers (77-70)

Mets (76-71), Rangers (77-70) Mets Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.82%

55.82% Rangers Win Probability: 44.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET

FDSFL and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Charlie Morton

Janson Junk vs. Charlie Morton Records: Marlins (68-79), Tigers (84-63)

Marlins (68-79), Tigers (84-63) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 52.69%

52.69% Tigers Win Probability: 47.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and YES

MLB Network, NESN and YES Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Max Fried

Brayan Bello vs. Max Fried Records: Red Sox (81-66), Yankees (81-65)

Red Sox (81-66), Yankees (81-65) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.01%

56.01% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSKC

NBCS-PH and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Ryan Bergert

Taijuan Walker vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Phillies (87-60), Royals (74-73)

Phillies (87-60), Royals (74-73) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 62.47%

62.47% Royals Win Probability: 37.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN

CLEG and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Davis Martin

Parker Messick vs. Davis Martin Records: Guardians (75-71), White Sox (57-90)

Guardians (75-71), White Sox (57-90) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 56.74%

56.74% White Sox Win Probability: 43.26%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ARID

MNNT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Ryne Nelson

Joe Ryan vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Twins (64-82), Diamondbacks (73-74)

Twins (64-82), Diamondbacks (73-74) Twins Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.57%

52.57% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.43%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SCHN

FDSSO and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Hunter Brown

Bryce Elder vs. Hunter Brown Records: Braves (65-81), Astros (79-68)

Braves (65-81), Astros (79-68) Astros Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Braves Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.32%

59.32% Braves Win Probability: 40.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Sonny Gray

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Sonny Gray Records: Brewers (89-58), Cardinals (72-75)

Brewers (89-58), Cardinals (72-75) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.11%

58.11% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs.

Dylan Cease vs. Records: Padres (80-67), Rockies (40-107)

Padres (80-67), Rockies (40-107) Padres Moneyline Odds: -300

-300 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 69.74%

69.74% Rockies Win Probability: 30.26%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Clayton Kershaw

Logan Webb vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Giants (74-72), Dodgers (82-64)

Giants (74-72), Dodgers (82-64) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.43%

54.43% Giants Win Probability: 45.57%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

ROOT Sports NW and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Mitch Farris

Bryan Woo vs. Mitch Farris Records: Mariners (79-68), Angels (69-78)

Mariners (79-68), Angels (69-78) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Angels Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 71.35%

71.35% Angels Win Probability: 28.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSOH

NBCS-CA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Hunter Greene

Luis Severino vs. Hunter Greene Records: Athletics (67-80), Reds (74-72)

Athletics (67-80), Reds (74-72) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.99%

50.99% Reds Win Probability: 49.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.