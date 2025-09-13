Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 13
The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox hit the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Saturday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Cubs (84-63), Rays (72-75)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.41%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Blue Jays (84-62), Orioles (69-77)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -168
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 61.30%
- Orioles Win Probability: 38.70%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Nationals (61-86), Pirates (64-84)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.29%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.71%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Mets (76-71), Rangers (77-70)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -162
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.82%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.18%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Charlie Morton
- Records: Marlins (68-79), Tigers (84-63)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 52.69%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.31%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Max Fried
- Records: Red Sox (81-66), Yankees (81-65)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.01%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.99%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Phillies (87-60), Royals (74-73)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 62.47%
- Royals Win Probability: 37.53%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Guardians (75-71), White Sox (57-90)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -168
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 56.74%
- White Sox Win Probability: 43.26%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Twins (64-82), Diamondbacks (73-74)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -136
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.57%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.43%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Braves (65-81), Astros (79-68)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -136
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.32%
- Braves Win Probability: 40.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Brewers (89-58), Cardinals (72-75)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -166
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.11%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 41.89%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs.
- Records: Padres (80-67), Rockies (40-107)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -300
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +245
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 69.74%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.26%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Giants (74-72), Dodgers (82-64)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.43%
- Giants Win Probability: 45.57%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Mitch Farris
- Records: Mariners (79-68), Angels (69-78)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -220
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 71.35%
- Angels Win Probability: 28.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Athletics (67-80), Reds (74-72)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.99%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.01%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.