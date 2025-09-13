Cubs vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cubs vs Rays Game Info

Chicago Cubs (84-63) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-75)

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSSUN

Cubs vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | TB: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+162) | TB: +1.5 (-196)

CHC: -1.5 (+162) | TB: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 10-6, 4.20 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 10-5, 2.64 ERA

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (10-6) for the Cubs and Drew Rasmussen (10-5) for the Rays. When Rea starts, his team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season. Rea's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-6. When Rasmussen starts, the Rays are 14-11-0 against the spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Rasmussen's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those games.

Cubs vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.4%)

Cubs vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -120 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Rays are -196 to cover, and the Cubs are +162.

Cubs vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Rays on Sept. 13, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 63, or 63%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious 59 times in 89 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 143 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 143 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 66-77-0 against the spread.

The Rays have gone 28-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 20-24 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 142 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-73-7).

The Rays have a 61-81-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He has a .296 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualifying batters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 112th in slugging.

Hoerner will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 134 hits, which ranks first among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .249 with 67 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualifying batters, he is 93rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.324/.461.

Suzuki has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .211 with a double, six walks and four RBIs.

Ian Happ has 21 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Happ takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has put up 144 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .259 and slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 78th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .349 OBP, and has a club-leading .471 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290.

He is currently 12th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe is batting .260 with 17 doubles, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Chandler Simpson has 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks while hitting .291.

Cubs vs Rays Head to Head

9/12/2025: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/13/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/31/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/30/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/29/2023: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2022: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2022: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2022: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

