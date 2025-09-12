Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info
- New York Yankees (81-65) vs. Boston Red Sox (81-66)
- Date: Friday, September 12, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | BOS: (+104)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 3-1, 3.31 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 10-3, 3.38 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Gil (3-1) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (10-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Gil's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gil's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Giolito starts, the Red Sox are 16-7-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have a 7-4 record in Giolito's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (52.5%)
Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while New York is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.
Yankees vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and New York is +138 to cover the runline.
Yankees vs Red Sox Over/Under
- Yankees versus Red Sox, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 72 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 68-47 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 144 opportunities.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 66-78-0 against the spread this season.
- The Red Sox are 22-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.8% of those games).
- Boston has gone 18-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (51.4%).
- In the 146 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-71-6).
- The Red Sox have put together a 79-67-0 record against the spread this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 158 hits and an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .669. He's batting .322.
- Among qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .277 with 24 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 29th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.
- Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.
- Trent Grisham has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.350/.471.
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .240 with a .336 OBP and 72 RBI for New York this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran has accumulated a team-best OBP (.334) and slugging percentage (.444), while pacing the Red Sox in hits (146, while batting .258).
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 65th in slugging.
- Duran brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles and two RBIs.
- Trevor Story is hitting .263 with 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.
- Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 42 walks while batting .279.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .241 with 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.
Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
