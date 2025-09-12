Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (81-65) vs. Boston Red Sox (81-66)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Apple TV+

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | BOS: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | BOS: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 3-1, 3.31 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 10-3, 3.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Gil (3-1) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (10-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Gil's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gil's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Giolito starts, the Red Sox are 16-7-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have a 7-4 record in Giolito's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.5%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while New York is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and New York is +138 to cover the runline.

Yankees versus Red Sox, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 72 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 68-47 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 144 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 66-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox are 22-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.8% of those games).

Boston has gone 18-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (51.4%).

In the 146 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-71-6).

The Red Sox have put together a 79-67-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 158 hits and an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .669. He's batting .322.

Among qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .277 with 24 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifying batters, he is 29th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.350/.471.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .240 with a .336 OBP and 72 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated a team-best OBP (.334) and slugging percentage (.444), while pacing the Red Sox in hits (146, while batting .258).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 65th in slugging.

Duran brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Trevor Story is hitting .263 with 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 42 walks while batting .279.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .241 with 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

