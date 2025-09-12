Astros vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Astros vs Braves Game Info

Houston Astros (79-68) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-81)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SCHN

Astros vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-132) | ATL: (+112)

HOU: (-132) | ATL: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | ATL: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | ATL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Astros) vs Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 4-0, 0.00 ERA

Waldrep (4-0) will get the nod for the Braves. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Astros. The Braves have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Waldrep's starts. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for two Waldrep starts this season -- they won both.

Astros vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (52.6%)

Astros vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Braves, Houston is the favorite at -132, and Atlanta is +112 playing at home.

Astros vs Braves Spread

The Braves are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Braves are +128 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -154.

Astros vs Braves Over/Under

The Astros-Braves contest on Sept. 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Astros vs Braves Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (52.7%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 30-24 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 65 of 146 chances this season.

In 146 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 72-74-0 against the spread.

The Braves have put together a 15-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Atlanta has an 8-18 record (winning only 30.8% of its games).

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-72-8 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together a 61-79-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .261 batting average and an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.359) and total hits (139) this season. He's batting .300 while slugging .463.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Yainer Diaz has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.285/.420.

Carlos Correa has 13 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Correa heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up a team-high OBP (.368) and slugging percentage (.463), and leads the Braves in hits (151, while batting .271).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is currently 111th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Michael Harris II has 22 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .241.

Marcell Ozuna has 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 87 walks while batting .228.

