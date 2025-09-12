Twins vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Minnesota Twins (64-82) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (73-74)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and ARID

Twins vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-132) | ARI: (+112)

MIN: (-132) | ARI: (+112) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)

MIN: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 5-4, 2.83 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 13-8, 5.18 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (5-4, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.18 ERA). When Lopez starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team is 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks are 18-11-0 ATS in Pfaadt's 29 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Pfaadt's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those games.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.7%)

Twins vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Twins vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Minnesota as a -132 favorite, while Arizona is a +112 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Diamondbacks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +152.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Twins-Diamondbacks contest on Sept. 12 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 39, or 47%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Minnesota has won 21 of 42 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 141 opportunities.

In 141 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 69-72-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 29-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.3% of those games).

Arizona is 17-15 (winning 53.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 143 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-66-6).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 70-73-0 record ATS this season (covering 49% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 117 hits and an OBP of .337 this season. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .568.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Buxton hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.409) thanks to 38 extra-base hits. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Brooks Lee has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Royce Lewis has 12 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a team-high OBP (.383) and slugging percentage (.449). He's batting .284.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 20th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll's 131 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is hitting .281 with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 63 walks.

Gabriel Moreno is hitting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.

