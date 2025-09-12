Tigers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Miami Marlins.

Tigers vs Marlins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (84-63) vs. Miami Marlins (68-79)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSDET

Tigers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-210) | MIA: (+176)

DET: (-210) | MIA: (+176) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110)

DET: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 13-4, 2.10 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 8-12, 5.67 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (13-4) versus the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (8-12). Skubal and his team have a record of 13-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (18-6). The Marlins are 13-15-0 ATS in Alcantara's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Alcantara's starts this season, and they went 10-12 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65%)

Tigers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -210 favorite on the road.

Tigers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Detroit is -110 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Tigers-Marlins on Sept. 12, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 57 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 12-4 when favored by -210 or more this year.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 141 opportunities.

In 141 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 68-73-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 46.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (54-62).

Miami is 9-13 (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-72-1).

The Marlins have an 81-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.6% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He has a .259 batting average and a slugging percentage of .397.

Among qualified hitters, he is 79th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 146 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .506. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 43rd, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 120 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 111 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .447.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 129th in slugging.

Lopez heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .356 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 32 walks while batting .228.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .244 with 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

