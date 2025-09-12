Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (84-62) vs. Baltimore Orioles (69-77)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | BAL: (+114)

TOR: (-134) | BAL: (+114) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-8, 3.97 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 8-2, 1.51 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (11-8) to the mound, while Trevor Rogers (8-2) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Bassitt and his team are 18-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Bassitt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-7. When Rogers starts, the Orioles are 11-3-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 6-2 record in Rogers' eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.1%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Orioles moneyline has Toronto as a -134 favorite, while Baltimore is a +114 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +146 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -176.

Blue Jays versus Orioles on Sept. 12 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (58%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 32-15 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 79 of their 145 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 85-60-0 in 145 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 46.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-43).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Baltimore has a 19-25 record (winning 43.2% of its games).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-79-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 69-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 159 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .494.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 23rd in slugging.

George Springer has 129 hits, which is tops among Toronto batters this season. He's batting .297 with 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ernie Clement has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.312/.398.

Alejandro Kirk has 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-high OBP (.345) and slugging percentage (.442), and leads the Orioles in hits (140, while batting .270).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 91st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Colton Cowser is hitting .206 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!