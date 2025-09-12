Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (89-58) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-75)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-184) | STL: (+154)

MIL: (-184) | STL: (+154) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-128)

MIL: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 12-2, 3.25 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-13, 5.28 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Quinn Priester (12-2, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Andre Pallante (6-13, 5.28 ERA). When Priester starts, his team is 13-8-0 against the spread this season. Priester's team is 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 14-14-0 ATS record in Pallante's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 7-11 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60.3%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Cardinals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -184 favorite, while St. Louis is a +154 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Cardinals are -128 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +108.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Cardinals game on Sept. 12 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 53, or 64.6%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 144 opportunities.

The Brewers are 81-63-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 37 of the 77 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

St. Louis has a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-64-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals are 70-71-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .445, fueled by 45 extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

William Contreras has 140 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359. He's batting .263 and slugging .408.

His batting average ranks 62nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Christian Yelich is batting .267 with a .460 slugging percentage and 93 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (135) this season while batting .278 with 57 extra-base hits.

Chourio has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.450) while leading the Cardinals in hits (125). He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Willson Contreras is batting .253 with 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Masyn Winn is hitting .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .240 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 56 walks.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!