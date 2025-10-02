Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 3 on Oct. 2

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (89-73)

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-158) | BOS: (+134)

NYY: (-158) | BOS: (+134) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 4-3, 2.96 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 1-2, 2.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA) for the Yankees and Connelly Early (1-2, 2.33 ERA) for the Red Sox. Schlittler's team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Schlittler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-3. The Red Sox have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Early's starts. The Red Sox have always been the moneyline underdog when Early starts this season.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.3%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Yankees, Boston is the underdog at +134, and New York is -158 playing at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +136 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -164.

Yankees versus Red Sox, on Oct. 2, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 86, or 61.4%, of the 140 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 51-25 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 162 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 76-86-0 against the spread in their 162 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have won 47.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-29).

Boston has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-82-7 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have an 89-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 179 hits and an OBP of .457, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .688. He's batting .331.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .417 with a double, five home runs, eight walks and 11 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .272 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifiers, he is 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with seven walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Ben Rice has 26 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Rice has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up 159 hits with a .332 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both statistics. He's batting .256 and slugging .442.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Trevor Story is slugging .433 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is currently 58th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Alex Bregman is batting .273 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 34 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!