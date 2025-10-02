Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 3 on Oct. 2
Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.
The Thursday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series.
Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info
- New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (89-73)
- Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: ESPN
Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-158) | BOS: (+134)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | BOS: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 4-3, 2.96 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 1-2, 2.33 ERA
The probable pitchers are Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA) for the Yankees and Connelly Early (1-2, 2.33 ERA) for the Red Sox. Schlittler's team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Schlittler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-3. The Red Sox have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Early's starts. The Red Sox have always been the moneyline underdog when Early starts this season.
Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (57.3%)
Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Yankees, Boston is the underdog at +134, and New York is -158 playing at home.
Yankees vs Red Sox Spread
- The Yankees are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +136 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -164.
Yankees vs Red Sox Over/Under
- Yankees versus Red Sox, on Oct. 2, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in 86, or 61.4%, of the 140 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 51-25 when favored by -158 or more this year.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 162 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Yankees are 76-86-0 against the spread in their 162 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Red Sox have won 47.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-29).
- Boston has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.
- The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-82-7 record against the over/under.
- The Red Sox have an 89-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.6% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 179 hits and an OBP of .457, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .688. He's batting .331.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Judge hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .417 with a double, five home runs, eight walks and 11 RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .272 with 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Among qualifiers, he is 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with seven walks and an RBI.
- Trent Grisham has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.
- Ben Rice has 26 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.
- Rice has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran has racked up 159 hits with a .332 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both statistics. He's batting .256 and slugging .442.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Trevor Story is slugging .433 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- He is currently 58th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Alex Bregman is batting .273 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has 34 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.
Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/21/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/15/2025: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
