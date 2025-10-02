Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-599) | Mississippi State: (+450)

Texas A&M: (-599) | Mississippi State: (+450) Spread: Texas A&M: -14.5 (-106) | Mississippi State: +14.5 (-114)

Texas A&M: -14.5 (-106) | Mississippi State: +14.5 (-114) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Texas A&M has one win against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this year.

Out of four Texas A&M games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Mississippi State's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-0-0.

Mississippi State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (80%)

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 14.5 points against Mississippi State. Texas A&M is -106 to cover the spread, while Mississippi State is -114.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Mississippi State game on Oct. 4 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Moneyline

The Texas A&M vs Mississippi State moneyline has Texas A&M as a -599 favorite, while Mississippi State is a +450 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 35.8 56 24.0 56 54.3 4 Mississippi State 38.6 15 17.6 46 57.3 5

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State analysis on FanDuel Research.