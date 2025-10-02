FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-599) | Mississippi State: (+450)
  • Spread: Texas A&M: -14.5 (-106) | Mississippi State: +14.5 (-114)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has one win against the spread this year.
  • Texas A&M has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this year.
  • Out of four Texas A&M games so far this year, three have hit the over.
  • Mississippi State's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-0-0.
  • Mississippi State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (80%)

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 14.5 points against Mississippi State. Texas A&M is -106 to cover the spread, while Mississippi State is -114.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Mississippi State game on Oct. 4 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Moneyline

The Texas A&M vs Mississippi State moneyline has Texas A&M as a -599 favorite, while Mississippi State is a +450 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas A&M35.85624.05654.34
Mississippi State38.61517.64657.35

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Stadium: Kyle Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup