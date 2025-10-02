Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-599) | Mississippi State: (+450)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -14.5 (-106) | Mississippi State: +14.5 (-114)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has one win against the spread this year.
- Texas A&M has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this year.
- Out of four Texas A&M games so far this year, three have hit the over.
- Mississippi State's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-0-0.
- Mississippi State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (80%)
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Point Spread
Texas A&M is favored by 14.5 points against Mississippi State. Texas A&M is -106 to cover the spread, while Mississippi State is -114.
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Over/Under
The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Mississippi State game on Oct. 4 has been set at 55.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Moneyline
The Texas A&M vs Mississippi State moneyline has Texas A&M as a -599 favorite, while Mississippi State is a +450 underdog.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas A&M
|35.8
|56
|24.0
|56
|54.3
|4
|Mississippi State
|38.6
|15
|17.6
|46
|57.3
|5
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Stadium: Kyle Field
