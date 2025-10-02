Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Old Dominion Monarchs taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-1351) | Coastal Carolina: (+810)

Old Dominion: (-1351) | Coastal Carolina: (+810) Spread: Old Dominion: -20.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +20.5 (-110)

Old Dominion: -20.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +20.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Old Dominion has covered the spread three times in four games.

Old Dominion is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Old Dominion's four games have hit the over.

Coastal Carolina has posted one win against the spread this season.

Two Coastal Carolina games (of four) have hit the over this season.

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Monarchs win (89.1%)

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Coastal Carolina is an underdog by 20.5 points against Old Dominion. Coastal Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and Old Dominion is -110.

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

Old Dominion versus Coastal Carolina, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Old Dominion vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina reveal Old Dominion as the favorite (-1351) and Coastal Carolina as the underdog (+810).

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Old Dominion 33.5 66 16.5 21 52.3 4 Coastal Carolina 14.5 133 26.5 69 53.3 4

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.