Nebraska vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers facing the Michigan State Spartans.

Nebraska vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Nebraska: (-450) | Michigan State: (+350)

Nebraska: (-450) | Michigan State: (+350) Spread: Nebraska: -11.5 (-105) | Michigan State: +11.5 (-115)

Nebraska: -11.5 (-105) | Michigan State: +11.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Nebraska vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Nebraska has won twice against the spread this season.

Nebraska has covered every time (2-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been three Nebraska games (of four) that hit the over this year.

Michigan State has but one win versus the spread this year.

Michigan State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Michigan State has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Nebraska vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cornhuskers win (75.2%)

Nebraska vs Michigan State Point Spread

Nebraska is favored by 11.5 points over Michigan State. Nebraska is -105 to cover the spread, with Michigan State being -115.

Nebraska vs Michigan State Over/Under

The over/under for Nebraska-Michigan State on Oct. 4 is 50.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Nebraska vs Michigan State Moneyline

Nebraska is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Michigan State is a +350 underdog.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Nebraska 43.5 25 13.5 12 51.0 4 Michigan State 34.3 64 28.8 85 51.5 4

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

