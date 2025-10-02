Nebraska vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers facing the Michigan State Spartans.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nebraska vs Michigan State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Nebraska: (-450) | Michigan State: (+350)
- Spread: Nebraska: -11.5 (-105) | Michigan State: +11.5 (-115)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Nebraska vs Michigan State Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won twice against the spread this season.
- Nebraska has covered every time (2-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been three Nebraska games (of four) that hit the over this year.
- Michigan State has but one win versus the spread this year.
- Michigan State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Michigan State has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
Nebraska vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cornhuskers win (75.2%)
Nebraska vs Michigan State Point Spread
Nebraska is favored by 11.5 points over Michigan State. Nebraska is -105 to cover the spread, with Michigan State being -115.
Nebraska vs Michigan State Over/Under
The over/under for Nebraska-Michigan State on Oct. 4 is 50.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
Nebraska vs Michigan State Moneyline
Nebraska is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Michigan State is a +350 underdog.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Nebraska
|43.5
|25
|13.5
|12
|51.0
|4
|Michigan State
|34.3
|64
|28.8
|85
|51.5
|4
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Nebraska vs. Michigan State analysis on FanDuel Research.