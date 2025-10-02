Kansas vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Kansas Jayhawks are playing the UCF Knights.

Kansas vs UCF Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas: (-186) | UCF: (+156)

Kansas: (-186) | UCF: (+156) Spread: Kansas: -4.5 (-108) | UCF: +4.5 (-112)

Kansas: -4.5 (-108) | UCF: +4.5 (-112) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kansas vs UCF Betting Trends

Kansas has two wins against the spread this year.

As at least a 4.5-point favorite, Kansas has two wins ATS (2-2).

Two of Kansas' five games have gone over the point total.

UCF has won twice against the spread this year.

UCF has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of UCF four games in 2025 have hit the over.

Kansas vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jayhawks win (56.1%)

Kansas vs UCF Point Spread

Kansas is favored by 4.5 points against UCF. Kansas is -108 to cover the spread, while UCF is -112.

Kansas vs UCF Over/Under

Kansas versus UCF, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Kansas vs UCF Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kansas vs. UCF reveal Kansas as the favorite (-186) and UCF as the underdog (+156).

Kansas vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas 36.6 18 20.6 63 53.3 5 UCF 34.8 60 15.0 13 50.0 4

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

