Kansas vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Kansas Jayhawks are playing the UCF Knights.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kansas vs UCF Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Kansas: (-186) | UCF: (+156)
- Spread: Kansas: -4.5 (-108) | UCF: +4.5 (-112)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kansas vs UCF Betting Trends
- Kansas has two wins against the spread this year.
- As at least a 4.5-point favorite, Kansas has two wins ATS (2-2).
- Two of Kansas' five games have gone over the point total.
- UCF has won twice against the spread this year.
- UCF has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- A pair of UCF four games in 2025 have hit the over.
Kansas vs UCF Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jayhawks win (56.1%)
Kansas vs UCF Point Spread
Kansas is favored by 4.5 points against UCF. Kansas is -108 to cover the spread, while UCF is -112.
Kansas vs UCF Over/Under
Kansas versus UCF, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Kansas vs UCF Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Kansas vs. UCF reveal Kansas as the favorite (-186) and UCF as the underdog (+156).
Kansas vs. UCF Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kansas
|36.6
|18
|20.6
|63
|53.3
|5
|UCF
|34.8
|60
|15.0
|13
|50.0
|4
Kansas vs. UCF Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Kansas vs. UCF analysis on FanDuel Research.