Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees facing the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (24-11) vs. Texas Rangers (16-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and RSN

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | TEX: (+100)

NYY: (-118) | TEX: (+100) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-205) | TEX: -1.5 (+168)

NYY: +1.5 (-205) | TEX: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 2-1, 2.01 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) against the Rangers and Jacob deGrom (2-1). Rodriguez-Cruz and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rodriguez-Cruz's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers covered in all of deGrom's six starts with a set spread. The Rangers have a 2-1 record in deGrom's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (50.7%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

The Yankees vs Rangers moneyline has New York as a -118 favorite, while Texas is a +100 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Rangers are +168 to cover, while the Yankees are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

The Yankees-Rangers game on May 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 21 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 20 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 20-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won nine of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Texas has a 5-9 record (winning just 35.7% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-19-2).

The Rangers are 18-16-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.455), slugging percentage (.759) and total hits (37) this season. He has a .343 batting average.

He ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Rice hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Aaron Judge has five doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .648 with an on-base percentage of .409.

His batting average ranks 50th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Judge brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.367/.492.

Bellinger has recorded a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .176 with a .316 OBP and 20 RBI for New York this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has accumulated a team-best OBP (.381), and leads the Rangers in hits (37). He's batting .325 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Jung brings a 12-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo's .462 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He is currently 26th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Corey Seager is hitting .213 with six doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Jake Burger is batting .216 with five doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

4/29/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/28/2026: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/6/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/4/2024: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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