Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (23-12) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-15)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Reds.TV

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-215) | CIN: (+180)

CHC: (-215) | CIN: (+180) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-118) | CIN: +1.5 (-102)

CHC: -1.5 (-118) | CIN: +1.5 (-102) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-1, 4.41 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 1-2, 5.97 ERA

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (2-1) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (1-2). Taillon and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Taillon's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Reds have gone 4-3-0 against the spread when Abbott starts. The Reds are 3-2 in Abbott's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60.7%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -215 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are -118 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -102.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds on May 5 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has been listed as a favorite of -215 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 34 opportunities.

The Cubs are 17-17-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 63.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-8).

Cincinnati has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-12-1).

The Reds have collected a 20-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .460 this season. He has a .299 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .205 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 158th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 30 hits and an OBP of .377 this season.

Moises Ballesteros has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is batting .252 with six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 83rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz's 39 hits, .364 OBP and .547 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .285.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nathaniel Lowe has five doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .262.

Spencer Steer is batting .255 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

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