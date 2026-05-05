Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5
Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Astros Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (22-13) vs. Houston Astros (14-22)
- Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: TBS, SCHN, and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | HOU: (+188)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | HOU: +1.5 (+106)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Dodgers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 2-1, 0.60 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 1-2, 3.52 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 0.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Peter Lambert (1-2, 3.52 ERA). Ohtani's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ohtani's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Astros have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Lambert's three starts with a set spread. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for two Lambert starts this season -- they split the games.
Dodgers vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (61%)
Dodgers vs Astros Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +188 underdog despite being at home.
Dodgers vs Astros Spread
- The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Astros. The Dodgers are -128 to cover the spread, while the Astros are +106.
Dodgers vs Astros Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Astros, on May 5, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 22 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Dodgers are 17-18-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Astros have compiled an 8-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).
- Houston has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-11-1).
- The Astros have collected a 14-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 38.9% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 13 extra-base hits. He has a .313 batting average and an on-base percentage of .357.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Pages has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .256 with four doubles, two walks and six RBIs.
- Max Muncy leads the Dodgers in OBP (.394) and total hits (33) this season. He's batting .292 while slugging .575.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Ohtani has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.382/.432.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .242 with a .325 OBP and 18 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
- Tucker heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has racked up 45 hits with a .438 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .333.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is second in slugging.
- Christian Walker is batting .308 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .562 with an on-base percentage of .385.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Carlos Correa is batting .279 with eight doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Jose Altuve has nine doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .248.
Dodgers vs Astros Head to Head
- 5/4/2026: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/6/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/5/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/4/2025: 18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 7/28/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/27/2024: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/26/2024: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/25/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/24/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 6/23/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
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