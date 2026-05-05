Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-13) vs. Houston Astros (14-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: TBS, SCHN, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | HOU: (+188)

LAD: (-225) | HOU: (+188) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-128) | HOU: +1.5 (+106)

LAD: -1.5 (-128) | HOU: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 2-1, 0.60 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 1-2, 3.52 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 0.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Peter Lambert (1-2, 3.52 ERA). Ohtani's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ohtani's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Astros have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Lambert's three starts with a set spread. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for two Lambert starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (61%)

Dodgers vs Astros Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +188 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Astros Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Astros. The Dodgers are -128 to cover the spread, while the Astros are +106.

Dodgers vs Astros Over/Under

Dodgers versus Astros, on May 5, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 22 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 17-18-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have compiled an 8-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

Houston has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Astros have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-11-1).

The Astros have collected a 14-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 38.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 13 extra-base hits. He has a .313 batting average and an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Pages has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .256 with four doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers in OBP (.394) and total hits (33) this season. He's batting .292 while slugging .575.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ohtani has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.382/.432.

Kyle Tucker is batting .242 with a .325 OBP and 18 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up 45 hits with a .438 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .333.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is second in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .308 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .562 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Carlos Correa is batting .279 with eight doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.

Jose Altuve has nine doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .248.

Dodgers vs Astros Head to Head

5/4/2026: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/6/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/5/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/4/2025: 18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/28/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/27/2024: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/26/2024: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/23/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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