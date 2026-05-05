Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 5

Will Gunnar Henderson or Kyle Stowers hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Pete Alonso (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jake Fraley (Rays): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

Matt Olson (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Jorge Mateo (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Eli White (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals

Byron Buxton (Twins): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 28.1% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Austin Martin (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Drew Millas (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +194 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+194 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Zack Gelof (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jake Bauers (Brewers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ramón Urías (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Michael Massey (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Billy Cook (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 35 games (has homered in 37.1% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 35 games (has homered in 37.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 33 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 33 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Danny Jansen (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers