Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (18-18) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-19)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-118) | KC: (+100)

CLE: (-118) | KC: (+100) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

CLE: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-1, 2.70 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (5-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Stephen Kolek. Williams and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Williams and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Last season when Kolek pitched his team finished 12-7-0 against the spread. Kolek's team went 4-7 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.4%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Cleveland is +140 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Guardians-Royals on May 5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (50%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 7-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 35 opportunities.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 18-17-0 against the spread.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 6-11 in those games.

Kansas City is 3-9 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Royals have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-20-0).

The Royals have collected a 16-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .218. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .414.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 136th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (34) this season. He's batting .304.

He is 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging in the major leagues.

DeLauter has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .486 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Angel Martinez has five home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Martinez heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .354 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .281.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 40th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Witt brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .198.

Carter Jensen is hitting .231 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

5/4/2026: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2026: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/7/2026: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/6/2026: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/11/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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