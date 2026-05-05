Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (21-14) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (18-16)

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Brewers.TV

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

STL: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-200) | MIL: -1.5 (+164)

STL: +1.5 (-200) | MIL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 3-2, 3.73 ERA vs Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-2, 6.75 ERA

The probable starters are Andre Pallante (3-2) for the Cardinals and Brandon Sproat (0-2) for the Brewers. Pallante's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pallante's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Sproat starts, the Brewers have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Sproat start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.8%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -112 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Brewers are +164 to cover, while the Cardinals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Brewers on May 5 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

This year St. Louis has won two of three games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 35 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 22-13-0 against the spread in their 35 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have compiled a 4-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

Milwaukee is 2-5 (winning only 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 34 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-1).

The Brewers have collected a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 40 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .585. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .269 with nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualified, he is 55th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.360/.440.

Wetherholt has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ivan Herrera has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up a team-best OBP (.434), and leads the Brewers in hits (35). He's batting .304 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 24th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Turang enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras paces his team with a .411 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified players, he is 38th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers is batting .248 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Sal Frelick has two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .212.

Cardinals vs Brewers Head to Head

5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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