Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 5

Will Freddy Peralta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins

Chris Bassitt (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals

Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies

Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Bubba Chandler (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 3.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers