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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 5

Will Freddy Peralta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins

  • Chris Bassitt (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals

  • Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

  • Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

  • Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Bubba Chandler (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

  • Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

  • Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

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