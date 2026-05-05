MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 5
Will Freddy Peralta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins
- Chris Bassitt (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals
- Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Cade Cavalli (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
- Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros
- Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Bubba Chandler (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Texas Rangers at New York Yankees
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances