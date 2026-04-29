Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (19-10) vs. Texas Rangers (14-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and YES

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 3-0, 2.59 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 2-4, 5.79 ERA

The probable pitchers are Will Warren (3-0) for the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi (2-4) for the Rangers. Warren and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Rangers have gone 2-4-0 ATS in Eovaldi's six starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 1-3 in Eovaldi's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.8%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Rangers are -166 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +138.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

Yankees versus Rangers on April 29 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 16 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 15-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 27 opportunities.

The Yankees are 16-11-0 against the spread in their 27 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 43.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-9).

Texas is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the 29 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-15-2).

The Rangers have collected a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 29 hits and an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .744. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

He is ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Aaron Judge has five doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .621 with an on-base percentage of .389.

His batting average is 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage third.

Judge brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .240 with a .380 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 14 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .341.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has totaled 29 hits with a .375 on-base percentage, leading the Rangers in both statistics. He's batting .312 and slugging .559.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Jung takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .389 with seven doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo leads his team with a .458 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 42nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Corey Seager is batting .212 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Jake Burger has four doubles, five home runs and five walks while batting .228.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

4/27/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/6/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/4/2024: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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