NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: The Spot
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-170)
|Canadiens (+140)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (63.4%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +140 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -172.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Canadiens on April 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -170 favorite at home.