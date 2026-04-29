Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: The Spot

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-170) Canadiens (+140) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (63.4%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +140 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -172.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Canadiens on April 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -170 favorite at home.

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