Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 29

There is no shortage of excitement on Wednesday's MLB schedule, including the Miami Marlins playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSW

CHSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Erick Fedde vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: White Sox (12-17), Angels (12-18)

White Sox (12-17), Angels (12-18) Angels Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 53.38%

53.38% White Sox Win Probability: 46.62%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and RAYS

CLEG and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Drew Rasmussen

Gavin Williams vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Guardians (15-16), Rays (18-11)

Guardians (15-16), Rays (18-11) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.52%

55.52% Guardians Win Probability: 44.48%

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Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SEAM

MNNT and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. George Kirby

Taj Bradley vs. George Kirby Records: Twins (13-16), Mariners (14-16)

Twins (13-16), Mariners (14-16) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Twins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.90%

55.90% Twins Win Probability: 44.10%

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New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and YES

RSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Will Warren

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Will Warren Records: Rangers (14-15), Yankees (19-10)

Rangers (14-15), Yankees (19-10) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.77%

51.77% Yankees Win Probability: 48.23%

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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NESN

SNET and NESN Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello

vs. Brayan Bello Records: Blue Jays (12-16), Red Sox (12-17)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.43%

50.43% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.57%

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Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MIAM

SportsNet LA and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Sandy Alcantara

Tyler Glasnow vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Dodgers (20-9), Marlins (13-16)

Dodgers (20-9), Marlins (13-16) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.19%

64.19% Marlins Win Probability: 35.81%

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Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ

SDPA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron vs. Jameson Taillon

Matt Waldron vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Padres (19-9), Cubs (17-12)

Padres (19-9), Cubs (17-12) Padres Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 53.49%

53.49% Padres Win Probability: 46.51%

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Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SCHN

MASN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Peter Lambert

Chris Bassitt vs. Peter Lambert Records: Orioles (13-15), Astros (11-18)

Orioles (13-15), Astros (11-18) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.85%

51.85% Astros Win Probability: 48.15%

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San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA

MLB Network and NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Logan Webb

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Logan Webb Records: Phillies (9-19), Giants (13-15)

Phillies (9-19), Giants (13-15) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Giants Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.55%

59.55% Giants Win Probability: 40.45%

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Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and COLR

CINR and COLR Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Brandon Williamson vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Reds (18-10), Rockies (13-16)

Reds (18-10), Rockies (13-16) Reds Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 64.45%

64.45% Rockies Win Probability: 35.55%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD

SportsNet PT and CARD Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Andre Pallante

Bubba Chandler vs. Andre Pallante Records: Pirates (16-13), Cardinals (15-13)

Pirates (16-13), Cardinals (15-13) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 67.45%

67.45% Cardinals Win Probability: 32.55%

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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NATS

SNY and NATS Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Cade Cavalli

David Peterson vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Mets (9-19), Nationals (13-16)

Mets (9-19), Nationals (13-16) Mets Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.20%

61.20% Nationals Win Probability: 38.80%

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Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and DSN

BravesVsn and DSN Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Tarik Skubal

JR Ritchie vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Braves (20-9), Tigers (15-14)

Braves (20-9), Tigers (15-14) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Braves Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.24%

61.24% Braves Win Probability: 38.76%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and ARID

BREW and ARID Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Brandon Sproat vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Brewers (14-13), Diamondbacks (15-12)

Brewers (14-13), Diamondbacks (15-12) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.93%

53.93% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.07%

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Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROYL

NBCS-CA and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Michael Wacha

Luis Severino vs. Michael Wacha Records: Athletics (15-13), Royals (11-17)

Athletics (15-13), Royals (11-17) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.30%

55.30% Royals Win Probability: 44.70%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.