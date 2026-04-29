Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 29
There is no shortage of excitement on Wednesday's MLB schedule, including the Miami Marlins playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: White Sox (12-17), Angels (12-18)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -120
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 53.38%
- White Sox Win Probability: 46.62%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Guardians (15-16), Rays (18-11)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.52%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.48%
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Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. George Kirby
- Records: Twins (13-16), Mariners (14-16)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.90%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.10%
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New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Will Warren
- Records: Rangers (14-15), Yankees (19-10)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -110
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.77%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.23%
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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Blue Jays (12-16), Red Sox (12-17)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.43%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.57%
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Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Dodgers (20-9), Marlins (13-16)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.19%
- Marlins Win Probability: 35.81%
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Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Padres (19-9), Cubs (17-12)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 53.49%
- Padres Win Probability: 46.51%
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Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Peter Lambert
- Records: Orioles (13-15), Astros (11-18)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 51.85%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.15%
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San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Phillies (9-19), Giants (13-15)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.55%
- Giants Win Probability: 40.45%
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Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Reds (18-10), Rockies (13-16)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 64.45%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.55%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Pirates (16-13), Cardinals (15-13)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 67.45%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 32.55%
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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Mets (9-19), Nationals (13-16)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -164
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.20%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.80%
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Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Braves (20-9), Tigers (15-14)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.24%
- Braves Win Probability: 38.76%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Brewers (14-13), Diamondbacks (15-12)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.93%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.07%
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Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Athletics (15-13), Royals (11-17)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.30%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.70%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.