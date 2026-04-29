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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 29

There is no shortage of excitement on Wednesday's MLB schedule, including the Miami Marlins playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Yusei Kikuchi
  • Records: White Sox (12-17), Angels (12-18)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -120
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 53.38%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 46.62%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Guardians (15-16), Rays (18-11)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.52%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 44.48%

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Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Twins (13-16), Mariners (14-16)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 55.90%
  • Twins Win Probability: 44.10%

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New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Rangers (14-15), Yankees (19-10)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 51.77%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 48.23%

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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello
  • Records: Blue Jays (12-16), Red Sox (12-17)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.43%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.57%

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Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Dodgers (20-9), Marlins (13-16)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 64.19%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 35.81%

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Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron vs. Jameson Taillon
  • Records: Padres (19-9), Cubs (17-12)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 53.49%
  • Padres Win Probability: 46.51%

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Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Peter Lambert
  • Records: Orioles (13-15), Astros (11-18)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 51.85%
  • Astros Win Probability: 48.15%

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San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Phillies (9-19), Giants (13-15)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 59.55%
  • Giants Win Probability: 40.45%

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Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
  • Records: Reds (18-10), Rockies (13-16)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 64.45%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 35.55%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Pirates (16-13), Cardinals (15-13)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 67.45%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 32.55%

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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Cade Cavalli
  • Records: Mets (9-19), Nationals (13-16)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 61.20%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 38.80%

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Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Tarik Skubal
  • Records: Braves (20-9), Tigers (15-14)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 61.24%
  • Braves Win Probability: 38.76%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Brewers (14-13), Diamondbacks (15-12)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 53.93%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.07%

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Kansas City Royals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Athletics (15-13), Royals (11-17)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 55.30%
  • Royals Win Probability: 44.70%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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