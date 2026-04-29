Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (17-12) vs. San Diego Padres (19-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | SD: (+100)

CHC: (-118) | SD: (+100) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+132) | SD: +1.5 (-160)

CHC: -1.5 (+132) | SD: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 1-1, 4.55 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-1, 12.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (1-1) for the Cubs and Matt Waldron (0-1) for the Padres. Taillon and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Taillon's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Waldron has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres went 1-1-0. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for one Waldron start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (53.5%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Padres reveal Chicago as the favorite (-118) and San Diego as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Padres are -160 to cover, and the Cubs are +132.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Padres on April 29 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 11 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 9-7 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 29 opportunities.

In 29 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 14-15-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 54.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-5).

San Diego has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-15-1).

The Padres have put together an 18-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago OPS (.833) this season. He has a .297 batting average, an on-base percentage of .375, and a slugging percentage of .458.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .206 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 150th, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Moises Ballesteros has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .387/.435/.710.

Ballesteros brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .412 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 25 hits, batting .236 this season with 11 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has put up a .360 on-base percentage and a .422 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Padres. He's batting .284.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Manny Machado has four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .232. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average ranks 117th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 74th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Ramon Laureano is batting .255 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .213 with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

4/27/2026: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/2/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2025: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/6/2025: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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