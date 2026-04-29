Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-122) Penguins (+102) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (53.5%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Flyers. The Penguins are -230 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are +184.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Penguins game on April 29, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +102 underdog on the road.

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