Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-9) vs. Miami Marlins (13-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Marlins.TV

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | MIA: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | MIA: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+102) | MIA: +1.5 (-122)

LAD: -1.5 (+102) | MIA: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 3-0, 2.45 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-2, 3.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tyler Glasnow (3-0) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-2) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Glasnow's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Glasnow's team has won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Alcantara's six starts with a set spread. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one Alcantara start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.2%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -205 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Marlins are -122 to cover, and the Dodgers are +102.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Marlins on April 29, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (69%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 29 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 15-14-0 in 29 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have put together a 1-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 9.1% of those games).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have an 11-17-0 record ATS this season (covering just 39.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of .912, fueled by an OBP of .374 and a team-best slugging percentage of .538 this season. He has a .327 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .398 this season while batting .278 with 20 walks and 21 runs scored. He's slugging .500.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Ohtani brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles in total hits (28) this season, and 12 of those have gone for extra bases.

Muncy takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 29 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has accumulated 28 hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .311 and slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .435 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .462 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is hitting .312 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .191 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and 18 walks.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

4/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/7/2025: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/6/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/5/2025: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/30/2025: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/29/2025: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/19/2024: 20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/18/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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