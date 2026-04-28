Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (19-10) vs. Texas Rangers (14-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | TEX: (+100)

NYY: (-118) | TEX: (+100) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 3-1, 1.77 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.13 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cam Schlittler (3-1) for the Yankees and Jacob deGrom (2-0) for the Rangers. Schlittler's team is 5-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Schlittler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Rangers covered in all of deGrom's five starts that had a set spread. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for two deGrom starts this season -- they won both.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.1%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Rangers reveal New York as the favorite (-118) and Texas as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Yankees are +140 to cover, and the Rangers are -170.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Rangers game on April 28, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 16, or 64%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 15 of 22 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 27 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 16-11-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. They've gone 7-9 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Texas has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 29 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-15-2).

The Rangers have a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 29 hits and an OBP of .447, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .744. He's batting .322.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Aaron Judge has five doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .621 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage third.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .240 with a .380 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham is batting .165 with a .321 OBP and 16 RBI for New York this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has put up a team-best OBP (.375), while pacing the Rangers in hits (29). He's batting .312 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 11th in slugging.

Jung brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with seven doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo paces his team with a .458 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .212.

Evan Carter has four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .202.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

4/27/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/6/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/4/2024: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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