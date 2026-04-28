NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 28
The Atlanta Hawks versus the New York Knicks is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.
Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important games in the article below.
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.43% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-11.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -549, 76ers +410
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.65% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -260, Hawks +215
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (76.30% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-12.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -649, Trail Blazers +480
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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