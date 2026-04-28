NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 28

The Atlanta Hawks versus the New York Knicks is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important games in the article below.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.43% win probability)

Celtics (77.43% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-11.5)

Celtics (-11.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Celtics -549, 76ers +410

Celtics -549, 76ers +410 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.65% win probability)

Knicks (73.65% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Knicks (-6.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Knicks -260, Hawks +215

Knicks -260, Hawks +215 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (76.30% win probability)

Spurs (76.30% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-12.5)

Spurs (-12.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Spurs -649, Trail Blazers +480

Spurs -649, Trail Blazers +480 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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