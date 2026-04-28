Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (14-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 1-3, 4.36 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-2, 3.90 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (1-3, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.90 ERA). When Gilbert starts, his team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Ryan starts, the Twins are 3-3-0 against the spread. The Twins are 1-2 in Ryan's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54.9%)

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

The Mariners vs Twins moneyline has Seattle as a -126 favorite, while Minnesota is a +108 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Mariners are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +140 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -170.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Twins on April 28 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (50%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 13-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 30 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 10-20-0 in 30 games with a line this season.

The Twins are 11-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Minnesota has gone 10-8 (55.6%).

The Twins have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-12-0).

The Twins are 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle OPS (.790) this season. He has a .287 batting average, an on-base percentage of .373, and a slugging percentage of .417.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 81st in slugging.

Cole Young is batting .260 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 100th.

Cal Raleigh has 24 hits and is batting .205 this season.

Raleigh brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Dominic Canzone has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Canzone takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a walk and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has a team-high .333 on-base percentage. He's batting .235 and slugging .378.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 110th, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .282 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .414.

Brooks Lee is hitting .242 with two doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Byron Buxton has racked up 25 hits while slugging .450. Both lead his team.

Mariners vs Twins Head to Head

4/27/2026: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/25/2025: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/23/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/30/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/28/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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