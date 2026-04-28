Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Angels facing the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (12-17) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-17)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSW

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

LAA: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144)

LAA: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 5-0, 0.24 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 3-1, 2.01 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jose Soriano (5-0) for the Angels and Davis Martin (3-1) for the White Sox. Soriano and his team have covered in each of the six games he's started with a spread this season. Soriano's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Martin's five starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 4-1 record in Martin's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (51.8%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -136 favorite on the road.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Angels are +120 to cover, and the White Sox are -144.

The Angels-White Sox contest on April 28 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -136 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 29 chances this season.

In 29 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 15-14-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have compiled a 9-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Chicago is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-11-0).

The White Sox have a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 23 hits and an OBP of .415 this season. He has a .232 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 115th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 18th in slugging.

Trout has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto has eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 88th, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Neto heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Jo Adell has hit four homers with a team-high .385 SLG this season.

Adell heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has three home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Schanuel has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .204. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has 23 hits with a .369 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .232 while slugging .566.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has five doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .224.

Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .343 slugging percentage.

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