MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 28
Will Shohei Ohtani or Max Muncy hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
Kansas City Royals at Athletics
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Zack Gelof (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
Washington Nationals at New York Mets
- Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 29 games (has homered in 34.5% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 29 games (has homered in 34.5% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Rays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- George Valera (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jake Fraley (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nick Fortes (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 29 games (has homered in 37.9% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Dustin Harris (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
- Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 29 games (has homered in 41.4% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Everson Pereira (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games