Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 28

Will Shohei Ohtani or Max Muncy hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+610 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Eloy Jimenez (Blue Jays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Max Muncy (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Zack Gelof (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 29 games (has homered in 34.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 29 games (has homered in 34.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Marcus Semien (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Ramon Laureano (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Miguel Andujar (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 29 games (has homered in 34.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 29 games (has homered in 34.5% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 35.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Danny Jansen (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Cedric Mullins (Rays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) George Valera (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jake Fraley (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nick Fortes (Rays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 29 games (has homered in 37.9% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 29 games (has homered in 37.9% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Dustin Harris (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Dominic Smith (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox