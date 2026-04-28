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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 28

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Walker Buehler exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 11 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds

  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

  • Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

  • Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

  • Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Edward Cabrera (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

  • Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

  • Kai-Wei Teng (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves

  • Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

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