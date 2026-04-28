Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 28

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Walker Buehler exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Janson Junk (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 11 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

Aaron Civale (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Edward Cabrera (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 7 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Nick Martínez (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

Kai-Wei Teng (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 1.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Atlanta Braves

Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox